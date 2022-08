Free admission to Brookfield Zoo for anyone participating in blood drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday, you can do a lot more than just visit the animals at Brookfield Zoo...and it won't cost you a thing.

The zoo is holding a blood drive tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Anyone who donates will also get free admission if they register beforehand. That includes free parking and a $10 gift card.