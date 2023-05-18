Startup company offering free 55-inch TVs – with a catch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A start-up company is looking to make a mark by giving away 55-inch televisions for free.
What's the catch?
Each one will contain a small second screen attached to the bottom of the TV that constantly streams targeted advertising.
The startup company - Telly - will begin shipping out to the first 500,000 customers who sign up for their waitlist.
