Watch CBS News
Local News

Startup company offering free 55-inch TVs – with a catch

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Startup giving away 55-inch TVs through waitlist
Startup giving away 55-inch TVs through waitlist 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A start-up company is looking to make a mark by giving away 55-inch televisions for free.

What's the catch?

Each one will contain a small second screen attached to the bottom of the TV that constantly streams targeted advertising.

The startup company - Telly - will begin shipping out to the first 500,000 customers who sign up for their waitlist.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.