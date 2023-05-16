Watch CBS News
Fred Waller officially sworn in as CPD interim superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department has a new leader at the top.

Fred Waller was officially sworn in as interim police superintendent.

He replaces Eric Carter who temporarily held the post after David Brown stepped down for a private sector job in Texas. Waller came out of retirement to return to the department.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is still searching for a permanent superintendent candidate.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:22 PM

