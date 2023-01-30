Fred Rodgers, beloved advocate and Aurora's first youth director, dies at 77

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora is saying goodbye to a beloved advocate for young people. Fred Rodgers was Aurora's first youth director and served in that role for nearly 25 years.

He died early Saturday morning.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Rodgers built and award-winning, nationally recognized youth department that impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children.

Irvin issued the following statement regarding Rodgers' death:

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Mr. Fred Rodgers. A fierce champion and advocate for youth, he passed away early Saturday morning. The City of Aurora's first-ever Youth Services Director, Fred served our community in that distinguished role for nearly twenty-five years. He built an award-winning, nationally recognized youth department that positively influenced and perpetually impacted the lives of tens of thousands of Aurora children. Even well into retirement these past few years, Fred provided insight on youth issues and would often reach out to City Hall to offer advice, guidance, and gratitude. Fred Rodgers was an Aurora icon and institution. The Fred Rodgers Magnet Academy in East Aurora School District 131 bears his name and represents his unyielding commitment to our youth and their future. He left an indelible mark on Aurora and a proven blueprint for service and advocacy for us all to follow.

Upon his retirement in 2009, the city dedicated the youth services building as the Fred Rodgers Community Center. Four years after that, East Aurora School District 131 purchased the building, and it was again renamed in his honor. This time it was named the Fred Rodgers Magnet Academy.

In 2020 he was named Aurora's African American Leader of the Year.

Rodgers was 77.