Franciscan Health offering free wellness fair in Ford Heights

Free wellness fair hosted by Franciscan Health in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Franciscan Health wants to make sure everyone has access to health care services.

The clinic is hosting a free health and wellness fair in Ford Heights on Saturday.

Guests will have access to a variety of health screenings and services free of charge.

It takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Development Corporation near Seeley and Lincoln Highway.