Watch CBS News
Local News

Franciscan Health offering free wellness fair in Ford Heights

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Free wellness fair hosted by Franciscan Health in Ford Heights
Free wellness fair hosted by Franciscan Health in Ford Heights 00:23

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Franciscan Health wants to make sure everyone has access to health care services.

The clinic is hosting a free health and wellness fair in Ford Heights on Saturday.

Guests will have access to a variety of health screenings and services free of charge.

It takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Development Corporation near Seeley and Lincoln Highway.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.