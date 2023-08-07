Watch CBS News
Child hurt after boat catches fire in Fox Lake

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A child was hurt after a boat caught fire in the northern suburbs on Sunday. 

Video circulating social media showed large flames fully engulfing the boat. 

Fox Lake Fire officials confirmed a family of four was on Nippersink Lake when their boat caught fire.

All of the family members jumped off the boat and swam to shore. 

A child was hospitalized with burn injuries that are expected to recover. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

