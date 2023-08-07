Child hurt after boat catches fire in Fox Lake
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A child was hurt after a boat caught fire in the northern suburbs on Sunday.
Video circulating social media showed large flames fully engulfing the boat.
Fox Lake Fire officials confirmed a family of four was on Nippersink Lake when their boat caught fire.
All of the family members jumped off the boat and swam to shore.
A child was hospitalized with burn injuries that are expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
