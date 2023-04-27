Watch CBS News
Four-vehicle crash snags I-90 in Schaumburg

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A four-vehicle crash shut down everything but the shoulder on the eastbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Schaumburg Thursday afternoon.

The high-speed crash happened about halfway between Roselle and Meacham roads on I-90, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

All lanes were shut down, but traffic was getting by on the shoulder. Alternate routes were advised.

There was also a gapers' block on the westbound side of I-90.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 4:09 PM

