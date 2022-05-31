Four people arrested after projectiles are thrown at officers at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day after some people threw projectiles at officers.

It was not immediately learned whether any officers were hit with the projectiles.

Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter.

Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.