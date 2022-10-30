Watch CBS News
Local News

Four people critically hurt after overdosing at River North nightclub

/ CBS Chicago

4 in critical condition after overdosing in River North nightclub
4 in critical condition after overdosing in River North nightclub 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are in critical condition after overdosing at the Sound Bar night club in River North Sunday morning.

Paramedics and police were called to the club near Ontario and Franklin just before 3 a.m.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson tells CBS 2 that two men were taken to Rush University Medical Center.

Another man and a woman were rushed to Northwestern Hospital.

It's unclear what drug, or drugs the four people took.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.