Four people critically hurt after overdosing at River North nightclub

4 in critical condition after overdosing in River North nightclub

4 in critical condition after overdosing in River North nightclub

4 in critical condition after overdosing in River North nightclub

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are in critical condition after overdosing at the Sound Bar night club in River North Sunday morning.

Paramedics and police were called to the club near Ontario and Franklin just before 3 a.m.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson tells CBS 2 that two men were taken to Rush University Medical Center.

Another man and a woman were rushed to Northwestern Hospital.

It's unclear what drug, or drugs the four people took.