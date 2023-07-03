Four Chicago MLB players heading to 2023 All-Star game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Cubs players and one White Sox player are heading to the MLB All-Star game this year.

Chicago Cubs Cubs right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman, left-handed pitcher Justin Steele and infielder Dansby Swanson have been named to the National League All-Star team. And Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been selected as a reserve for the American League.

Stroman and Swanson were named to the All-Star team through the player vote and Steele was named to the team by MLB, the Cubs announced Sunday.

This is the first time the Cubs will have at least three players in the game since 2019 when infielders Javier and Kris Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras were named to the team.

Stroman will be making his second career All-Star team. He first earned the honor in 2019 with the New York Mets. Steele has earned his first career spot on the team. It is also Swanson's second time named to the All-Star team, having been named to the Mid-Summer Classic last season while with Atlanta.

Sox outfielder Robert Jr. is the first Sox center fielder to make the All-Star Team since Chet Lemon in 1978-79.

The 2023 All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.