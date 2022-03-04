Fort Wayne beats UIC in Horizon quarterfinals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points as Fort Wayne got past UIC 78-72 in the Horizon League Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Jalon Pipkins added 21 points for the Mastodons.
Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Fort Wayne (21-10). Ra Kpedi added eight rebounds.
Jace Carter had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (14-16). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Damaria Franklin had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.