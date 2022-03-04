Watch CBS News

Fort Wayne beats UIC in Horizon quarterfinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points as Fort Wayne got past UIC 78-72 in the Horizon League Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Jalon Pipkins added 21 points for the Mastodons.

Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Fort Wayne (21-10). Ra Kpedi added eight rebounds.

Jace Carter had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (14-16). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Damaria Franklin had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

First published on March 4, 2022 / 12:31 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

