Ex-Woodridge, Roosevelt University students attend 'The Prom' at Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Springtime means it's prom time for high schoolers everywhere.

For two former Chicago area students, they'll get to experience that magical event on stage, in front of an audience in a Broadway musical.

Deen van Meer

"The Prom" dances its way to the Cadillac Palace Theatre this week. Two cast performers will have family and friends in the audience. Jordan DeLeon, from Woodridge, went to Benet Academy and Megan Grosso went to Roosevelt University. Both have fun memories of their early days as performers.

"I started doing musicals in sixth grade at my grade school, St. Scholastica in Woodridge," DeLeon said. "I shared (a) solo with three other boys, but no small parts, only small actors, right," DeLeon said. "I did all of the musicals at my alma mater, Benet Academy, and, over my summers, I would do community theatre shows at North Central College."

Broadway in Chicago

Megan Grosso's experience at Roosevelt University include performing in "Anything Goes" and "A Chorus Line." Grosso said she's excited to be on the same stage where she saw memorable shows, including "White Christmas" and "Kinky Boots."

"Every time a new show came to town, my friends and I would all go and make a special night out of it," Grosso said. "And now I get to be a part of that special experience for others, which is an absolute gift."

Deen van Meer

"The Prom" is described as "a young woman declaring who she is and who she loves." She gets a little help from "Broadway stars in search of a cause." The show, according to DeLeon, has a universal message.

"The Prom" (to me) is a story about love. And I'm not just talking about romantic love, though that is most definitely present in our show," DeLeon said. "I'm also talking about love between a mother and a daughter. Loving people you don't agree with. Love in the form of forgiveness."

Grosso added "it is filled with comedy, exciting dances, great songs, and an even greater message about tolerance, accepting one another and finding similarities within one another to help bring us all together."

Broadway in Chicago

As for coming home, Grosso said it's a special time being in Chicago.

"I had to abruptly leave during the last three months of my senior year due to COVID-19, so it is wonderful to return to such a familiar city where I have many great memories," she said. "I'm beyond excited to be performing at one of the theaters that I visited frequently during my college years."

DeLeon said just being on stage in his hometown will be the experience of a lifetime.

"Performing in one of Chicago's touring theatres has been a dream of mine ever since I was 11 years old. Most of my family is still here in the Chicagoland area, as well as many of my childhood friends, so I'll be performing for people that saw me pretend to be a Power Ranger in my living room long before I ever thought I would be a professional actor," DeLeon said, who added that it could rattle anyone's nerves, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm not going to lie: It's a lot of pressure knowing that so many people from my childhood are coming out to see me in the show this week. But it's a pressure that makes my heart soar, knowing that I have an army of people in the audience who have supported me from day one and who are just out there to keep doing what they do best: support me, love me, and humble me."

DeLeon said there are a few places he has to hit before leaving town.

"I always make certain that I make at least eight trips to Portillo's and Lou Malnati's. That is non-negotiable," adding that he doesn't have a trip list to check off, rather, he'll spend time taking in the city.

"Walking the Mag Mile, strolling through Millennium Park, taking a run on the lakefront. Reminding myself of why Chicago will always feel like home," DeLeon said.

Deen van Meer

"The Prom" is now playing through April 24. Go to Broadway in Chicago for details and showtimes.

Practice your belt and join us at #ThePromMusical, arriving in Chicago, IL April 19 - 24 at @broadwaychicago! Find last minute tickets today at https://t.co/Sln4eSJRhT! pic.twitter.com/s1jtpnb9X4 — Prom Musical (@ThePromMusical) April 19, 2022