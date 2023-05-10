Former United CEO Oscar Munoz talks about the future of aviation in 'Turnaround Time'

Former United CEO Oscar Munoz talks about the future of aviation in 'Turnaround Time'

Former United CEO Oscar Munoz talks about the future of aviation in 'Turnaround Time'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What is the biggest challenge facing the airline industry today?

The former CEO of United Airlines said it's our air traffic control system.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon hosted a lunch conversation with Oscar Munoz, who took over as CEO of United in 2015, and guided the troubled airline through an important and successful turnaround.

Munoz just released a book called "Turnaround Time" chronicling his tenure at United. He said the airline industry is being held back by the air traffic control system.

"Our air traffic control system is obsolete. We keep it safe, but the way they do it just slows everybody down. It's older. It's a VHS tape. You can still watch the movie, but just not contemporary value," he said.

Thirty-seven days into his role as CEO, Munoz suffered a heart attack, and had a heart transplant.

That experience is a theme throughout the book, which also includes his thoughts about the future of aviation. He said the industry is primed for a "transportation revolution."