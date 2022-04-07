Former President Obama visits Hyde Park Academy, talks with students about career goals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- That's former President Barack Obama talking candidly about his childhood.
He was at Hyde Park Academy to speak about his career as part of the Obama Foundation's "Futures" series. The idea is to talk to high school students about different professions.
The students got to ask the former president about his early career decisions, his time in office and surprises he had along his career path.
On Wednesday, Obama spoke at an event at the University of Chicago, where he once served as a lecturer at the Law School.
