Former President Obama says program succeeding in improving futures of boys, young men of color

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Barack Obama was in Chicago this week, and on Wednesday, he appeared with leaders of his My Brother's Keeper initiative - who are working to help improve the futures of boys and young men of color.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, former President Obama launched the My Brother's Keeper initiative nine years ago – on response to the murder of Trayvon Martin.

On Wednesday, he sat down with program leaders from around the country who have statistical proof that the programs are working.

"One of the biggest things to combat is cynicism," former President Obama said at the event.

And Mr. Obama says these groups and organizations are doing just that.

Some leaders, for example, report an increase in high school graduation rates and a decrease in homicides in their cities.

Representatives and members of Chicago groups who are also part of the MBK Alliance were there too – some sharing personal stories about the difference it made in their lives.

My Brother's Keeper Chicago manager Christopher Crater said the program is "absolutely" making a difference.

"These organizations fight hard to make sure that our boys and young men of color are cared for; that they have safe spaces; that they know that they have someone that is advocating for them," Crater said.

"Progress is within our reach," Mr. Obama said on the panel with MBK leaders. "I believe that most Americans are not only good, but actually want good for others. They would rather live in a society in which all children are succeeding."

Former President Obama was on the stage for about 45 minutes. The Obama Foundation is hoping to expand programs like My Brother's Keeper.

Mr. Obama was the one asking the questions Wednesday – he did not take any.