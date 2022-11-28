Watch CBS News
Former Plainfield Township supervisor pleads guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from firm

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former elected supervisor of southwest suburban Plainfield Township pleaded guilty on Monday to siphoning more than $1 million from a private firm.

Prosecutors said Anthony Fremarek snatched the cash over six years from the firm where he served as chief financial officer, but he was also holding office as the township supervisor.

He will be sentenced next February.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 4:40 PM

