Former NFL player Sergio Brown caught on video fighting with police on plane

Former NFL player charged with murder of mother fights police on plane

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former NFL player Sergio Brown was caught on video as he fought with Mexican police officers while being flown from Tijuana to the U.S. to face murder charges in the death of his mother.

Brown was deported and taken into custody on Tuesday near San Diego. He is awaiting extradition to Illinois to face charges of first-degree murder.

While Mexican police officers were escorting him on an Aeromexico flight from Mexico City to Tijuana, another passenger shot video of Brown screaming he was being kidnapped, and fighting with two Mexican immigration officers.

"They're kidnapping me… I'm from Chicago," Brown yells inside the jet plane. "I should not be going to Tijuana."

Brown is accused of killing his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, who was found dead in a creek near her home last month.

Authorities ruled her death a homicide, and Brown has been listed as the prime suspect.

He is being held at the San Diego jail without bail, and has waived his right to an extradition hearing. It's unclear how soon he'll be back in Illinois to face charges.