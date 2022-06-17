Former Loyola Rambler Lucas Williamson travels, practices with over a dozen teams ahead of NBA Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the most recognizable college basketball players in Chicago is shooting for the next level.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with a former Loyola Rambler chasing his NBA Dream.

Former Rambler and Whitney Young standout Lucas Williamson, like many of us, dreamed of playing in the NBA as a kid. After wrapping up his stellar career at Loyola, he's putting in the work, and a lot of travel, to try to make that dream come true.

"It's been like a whirlwind man. I'm in one city one day. I'm there for less than 24 hours, then I get on a plane and go somewhere else."

That's been Williamson's life the last couple of weeks. The former Loyola Ramblers star has been going from city to city working out for over a dozen NBA teams ahead of next week's draft. And every time his agent hits him up with a new team, Lucas is up for it.

"He asks me if I want to go and 100 percent of the time say yes. I'm going to take every possibility I can. And then I'm hit with a plane ticket, flight information, and then I'm on the road," he said.

That attitude is part of the reason Williamson had so much success at Loyola. He's been the face of an amazing five-year stretch for the Ramblers that included three NCAA Tournament appearances and of course the 2018 magical run to the Final Four.

"It's going to be strange, you know, not to represent Loyola. But I'm always representing Loyola. Loyola is always gonna be in my heart."

To make it to the next level, Williamson has to sell his individual greatness. That's what he believes he's been doing as he shows his talents to all these NBA clubs.

"I'll put my college resume against anybody. I feel I have skills that translate. I can defend at the high level. I can switch one, two, three. A lot of teams are trying me at the point guard position. I feel like I can make that transition."

On Saturday, Williamson will try to show that to his hometown team, when he works out for the Bulls.

"I mean to play for the Bulls that's a dream that every Chicago kid that picks up a basketball has. That would mean a lot to me to see that happen, but you'll never know how the draft goes and we're looking for right team, right fit. If that's the Bulls, outstanding," he said.

Williamson says he's not putting expectations on when or if he'll be drafted next week, although he did say hearing his name called would mean a lot. But whether he's a second-rounder, or signs with a team as a free agent, betting against Lucas making it seems like a mistake.

"I've always believed in myself. There were people that didn't believe I could be a division one player, there were people that believe I shouldn't have went to Whitney Young. But I've always believed in myself and that's always kinda worked out for me. So, we'll see."

The NBA Draft is next Thursday. Williamson says he'll just have a small gathering with some family and friends.