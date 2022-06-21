Former Illinois Senator Tom Cullerton to be sentenced Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton will learn his fate in federal court Tuesday.

He is expected in court at 10:30 a.m.

Cullerton pled guilty in a federal embezzlement case, admitting he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits in a ghost-payrolling scheme involving the Teamsters labor union.

Cullerton, 52, resigned from office, shortly before his defense attorney told a federal judge he planned to plead guilty to the case.

Cullerton, a Democrat from Villa Park, was indicted in 2019 on one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union, 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, and one count of making false statements.