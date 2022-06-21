Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Illinois Senator Tom Cullerton to be sentenced Tuesday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton will learn his fate in federal court Tuesday. 

He is expected in court at 10:30 a.m.

Cullerton pled guilty in a federal embezzlement case, admitting he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits in a ghost-payrolling scheme involving the Teamsters labor union.

Cullerton, 52, resigned from office, shortly before his defense attorney told a federal judge he planned to plead guilty to the case.

Cullerton, a Democrat from Villa Park, was indicted in 2019 on one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union, 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, and one count of making false statements.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.