Former Harvey police Officer Derrick Muhammad charged with extorting towing companies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Harvey police officer has been indicted with extortion, on allegations that he threatened to interfere with towing companies' ability to compete for city work unless they paid him off.

Derrick Muhammad, 73 – who went by "Rick" – was a Harvey police officer from 2011 to 2019 and oversaw the Harvey police Traffic Division, according to federal prosecutors.

Muhammad is accused of directing tow truck work to certain companies in exchange for cash, cars, and other benefits. If the companies did not pay up, there was an understanding that Muhammad would interfere with their ability to compete for city business, prosecutors said.

Muhammad, of South Holland, was charged in the grand jury indictment with conspiracy, extortion, and bribery. The indictment seeks the forfeiture of about $100,000.

The conspiracy and extortion charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on conviction, while the bribery charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

Muhammad has been in trouble with the law before. Along with fellow Harvey police Officer Derrick Moore, he was charged in 2019 with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors said they falsified a police report to protect two acquaintances – a father and son – from possible gun charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Muhammad pleaded guilty to the charges the following year.