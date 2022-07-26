Former Gov. Pat Quinn wants to protect Soldier Field's name amid talk of renovations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the iconic stadium on the lakefront. Now there's a push to make sure it's always known as Soldier Field, even as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches possible makeover plans to keep the Chicago Bears from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn is urging a citywide referendum to protect the name of Soldier Field, which was built as a war memorial, and to prevent selling the naming rights to the stadium.

Quinn's proposed ballot referendum would ask voters in November, "Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is a war memorial dedicated to the memory of soldiers who fought for our American democracy – by prohibiting the Mayor, City Council, Park District, or any other governmental entity from attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field or selling the naming rights to Soldier Field in any way?"

"The name of Soldier Field should be Soldier Field forever," Quinn said in a statement. "The people of Chicago do not want corporate names attached to their war memorials."

His bid to protect Soldier Field's name comes a day after Lightfoot unveiled three proposals for renovating the stadium, including a proposal to cover the arena with a dome.

Another plan would make Soldier Field dome-ready, adding columns to both end zones, without actually building a roof.

A third option would make Soldier Field better suited for soccer and other events like concerts, should the Bears opt to build a new stadium in the suburbs.