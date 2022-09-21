Former first lady Michelle Obama hits the road for new tour, stops in Chicago in December
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama is hitting the road this fall to talk about change, challenge and power.
She'll be at the Chicago Theatre on December 5th for "The Light We Carry" tour. Mrs. Obama will be having conversations about her new book and lessons that helped her deal with uncertainty.
You can register at Ticketmaster's verified fan platform right now to get early access to tickets, which go on sale next week.
