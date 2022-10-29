Former East Bank Club controller pleads guilty to embezzling $4 million from health club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former employee at an upscale health club has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars.

Peter Savely, 58, served as controller for East Bank Club.

Prosecutors say over the course of 7 years…he wrote bogus payroll checks and deposited them into bank accounts he controlled.

He then cooked the books to cover his tracks. the scheme netted him more than $4 million.

He's scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2, 2023.