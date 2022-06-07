Former Cubs Manager Joe Maddon fired by L.A. Angels after 12-game losing streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS/AP) -- After Joe Maddon became the man to win the Cubs World Series trophy for the first time in 108 years, many fans were sad to see him go three years later after the Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time since.

Maddon moved to the Los Angeles Angels after the 2019 season. On Tuesday, the Angels fired Maddon after a 12-game losing streak.

Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager when the Angels (27-29) host Boston on Tuesday night.

The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.

After finishing with losing records in Maddon's first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start this year before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the slump has dropped them 8 1/2 games behind Houston for the AL West lead after being in first place on May 15.

The Angels were shut out 1-0 in Maddon's final game by the Boston Red Sox and journeyman starter Michael Wacha, who threw a three-hitter against the Halos' star-studded lineup Monday night.

The Angels are in a 3-16 skid overall since May 15, when they were 24-13.

Los Angeles' offense, which was among the majors' best in the first six weeks, has scored only 35 runs during its 12-game losing streak with a minus-43 run differential. The Halos' pitching staff has devolved into the ineffectiveness that has plagued the franchise's last several seasons, posting an AL-worst 6.31 ERA during the streak.

Owner Arte Moreno's big-budget club has finished with six consecutive losing records in the longest active skid in the majors despite a roster headlined by former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, who have both never won a playoff game.

The Angels' seven-year playoff drought is also tied for the third-longest in baseball, yet they appeared to be well on their way to making the expanded field this fall before their confounding current skid.

The streak forced a dismal end to what Maddon hoped would be a storybook conclusion to his career back in the Pennsylvania native's adopted home in Orange County. The genial, talkative bench boss excelled as a manager for nine seasons in Tampa Bay and five with the Cubs – including that enchanted season 2016 season.

Maddon is 1,382-1,216 in parts of 19 seasons as a manager.