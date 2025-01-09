Some former Chicago area residents lose everything in Los Angeles wildfires

Some former Chicagoans see homes burned to rubble in Los Angeles wildfires

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Apocalyptic scenes have been left behind in the Los Angeles area as fires continue to decimate neighborhoods—and many people from the Chicago area are among those directly affected.

The fires have scorched more than 45 square miles of the Los Angeles area—leaving total devastation behind. Homes, businesses, and cars are all gone, reduced to charred husks and ashes.

Among those who lost their homes was Riley Golz, originally from the Chicago area.

"All the houses on our entire street were on fire," said Golz. "The cars on the side of the roads were on fire—the trees, the light poles, everything."

Golz's home was in Altadena, about 14 miles from downtown Los Angeles. She described what she encountered.

"It doesn't even look like daylight. Like the sky is—you can't see the sun. The trees are all black," she said. "Like it looks like, apocalyptic. It's horrifying."

Golz originally evacuated her home after losing power in the windstorm. When she drove back to her neighborhood to pick up her cat, Packs, she thought she would be returning home.

But instead, she found a Hadean scene. Her own home was undisturbed long enough that she was able to get Packs.

"I got in and tried to get my cat, and he kept running from under the bed to every other bed," said Golz, "and when I got out, I looked both ways, and I didn't know which way to go—because it was fire on both sides."

Golz was she was at least able to save Packs.

"It sounded like bombs were going off," she said, "like everything was exploding."

The fire closed in soon afterward and destroyed Golz's home. It was burned to rubble—with nothing left behind.

Golz moved to the LA area with her mom from McHenry about 10 years ago. Her mom also lost her home.

Their small business in Venice is still standing.

"We plan to just rebuild as best as we can," Golz said.

Golz and her mother are staying in a hotel room right now. Friends are sharing their clothing, since they left with nothing.

"You could just see the hills up engulfed in flames—and then there's helicopters flying over us, like ambulance, everything," said Charlie Salerno. "It felt like a movie scene."

Charlie Salerno grew up in Crystal Lake. His late father, Randy Salerno, is fondly remembered by Chicagoans as an anchor of what was then known as the CBS 2 Morning News from 2004 until his untimely death in January 2008.

Charlie Salerno lives in Los Angeles now, and said he had to evacuate his home after losing power. He is now back home, hoping for the best.

"Yesterday, it was just completely black skies, and like the middle of the day, it felt like it was like 9 p.m.," Salerno said.

Golz and her mother were thankful to have each other—and their pets—but that's all they have now. "Everyone has to start over," she said.

Golz said she is still wrapping her head around it.

"Pray for us, and anybody that can help, please help," she said.

Golz's uncle, Bill Andersen, has set up a GoFundMe for Golz and her mother, Jevonne Williams.

Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders Wednesday for the wildfires.