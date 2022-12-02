Authorities: Former Buffalo Grove teacher accused of sex assault tampered with ankle monitor, escaped

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Thursday were trying to find a former Buffalo Grove middle school teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he met while working at Cooper Middle School.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said Ilan Gibori tampered with his ankle monitor and left his Vernon Hills home last month. This past Friday, a Lake County judge issued an arrest warrant.

Lake County Sheriff's office

Gibori is facing 25 felony counts of criminal sexual assault, which carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Gibori was first charged in March 2021, according to the Sheriff's office. He did try to flee after his arrest, but was detained in Texas and brought back, according to the Sheriff's office.

His bond was set at $2 million, and he posted the necessary 10 percent, or $200,000, to be released, the Sheriff's office said. He has been out on bond since with an ankle monitor.

Pre-trial services was notified that his ankle monitor had been tampered with, and when police came to check, they found he was gone, the Sheriff's office said.