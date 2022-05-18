Watch CBS News
Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffers injury during training session he livestreamed on Instagram

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen is now a free agent, and his hard luck with injuries continues.

Cohen was livestreaming a training session on his Instagram account when he appeared to injure himself backpedaling.

His leg buckled, and he grabbed the back of it.

Cohen spent the last five years with the Bears, but missed all of last season recovering from a 2020 ACL tear.

It has been brutal both on and off the field for the 2018 All-Pro, who lost both of his brothers over the last 13 months. 

