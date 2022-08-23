Watch CBS News
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in prison after tax fraud conviction

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson is now in prison.

He was convicted of filing false income tax returns and lying to federal regulators.

Thompson resigned as the alderman of the 11th Ward, two days after his conviction earlier this year.

His lawyers believe he will be released before Christmas. He is the nephew and grandson of Chicago's longest-serving mayors.

