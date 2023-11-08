Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook Co. State's Attorney

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook. Co. State's Attorney
Former Ald. Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook. Co. State's Attorney 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti is formally announcing his run for Cook County State's Attorney as a Republican.

Fioretti served as an alderman for two terms. He's previously ran for mayor, Cook County Board President, and the Illinois senate.

Current Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx is not seeking re-election next year.

Also vying for the position is former appellate court justice Eileen O'Neill Burke.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 8:39 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.