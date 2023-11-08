Former Ald. Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook. Co. State's Attorney

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti is formally announcing his run for Cook County State's Attorney as a Republican.

Fioretti served as an alderman for two terms. He's previously ran for mayor, Cook County Board President, and the Illinois senate.

Current Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx is not seeking re-election next year.

Also vying for the position is former appellate court justice Eileen O'Neill Burke.