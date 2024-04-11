CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight highlights a fruity bunch ripe and ready for adoption

Cute kittens from Forever Fortunate Felines are in the Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

This week, it's Forever Fortunate Felines of Palatine, and Jessica Casey is back in the studio, joined by adorable kittens looking for that special forever home.

"Kitten season is off to a fruitful start, with three cute kittens named Blueberry, Strawberry, and Rasberry," said Casey with the batch she is currently fostering, noting that weather plays a role in having more kittens.

"Now there's going to be an explosion of kittens into the market coming this spring and summer," Casey said, who added that Forever Fortunate Felines is having a "kitten shower" adoption event in April.

"If anyone is looking for a new family member, we're going to have plenty available," Casey said.

Blueberry, Strawberry, and Raspberry are approximately eight weeks old.

"These are tiny guys. We got them weaning off a bottle. They didn't have a mommy. And now they're about ready to be spayed and put up for adoption really soon," Casey said. "They have to hit two pounds to get them spayed."

Casey said they could hit that weight goal in about another week because they're growing fast. She said the cats and information about them will be posted on the Forever Fortunate Felines website.

The site also provides information about adopting other cats, fostering an animal, volunteering with the organization, or helping out in other ways.

Forever Fortunate Felines hosts vaccination clinics. The next one is set for April 21 in Chicago. The website had more details.