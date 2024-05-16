Forest preserve attacker sought by suburban police

Suburban police want public's help in finding attacker

CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives from the Forest Preserves of Cook County are asking for your help to identify a man who attacked a woman in a forest preserve.

Investigators said last Friday, a 31-year-old woman was walking on the north branch trail at Bunker Hill in Niles when she was approached by a man on a bike, who started beating her with a blunt object.

The woman was seriously injured and taken to Lutheran General Hospital.

If you know anything or recognize the man, call the police.