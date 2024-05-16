Watch CBS News
Local News

Forest preserve attacker sought by suburban police

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban police want public's help in finding attacker
Suburban police want public's help in finding attacker 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives from the Forest Preserves of Cook County are asking for your help to identify a man who attacked a woman in a forest preserve.

Investigators said last Friday, a 31-year-old woman was walking on the north branch trail at Bunker Hill in Niles when she was approached by a man on a bike, who started beating her with a blunt object.

The woman was seriously injured and taken to Lutheran General Hospital.

If you know anything or recognize the man, call the police.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 6:33 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.