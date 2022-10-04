Watch CBS News
Forest Park mayor wants money from county, state leaders for emergencies from CTA Blue Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in a western suburb say they are struggling to handle all the problems at a CTA stop in their community.

Forest Park Rory Hoskins said emergency calls from the Blue Line station are creating a major burden on village resources.

"We need help addressing some of the homeless challenges. We need help addressing some of the drug use challenges. We need help addressing some of the mental health challenges," Hoskins said.

"The problems that we see in Chicago are spilling over into a beautiful community like Forest Park and they don't have the resources to deal with it," added Illinois State Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th.)

Mayor Hoskins is calling on the state and county to provide funding for medical calls as well as more resources for police.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office has already agreed to lend a hand to the Forest Park Police Department.

