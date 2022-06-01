For the first time, St. Charles is flying the Pride Flag at city hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in west suburban St. Charles raised a rainbow flag outside city hall on Wednesday to celebrate the start of Pride Month, the first time the city has ever done so.

It was a historic moment as the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag was hoisted in the air outside St. Charles' city hall, a sign for many in the community that it's okay to be their true selves.

"I've lived here all my life, and this is the first time we've raised the Pride Flag. We're very proud of it," said Mike Linder, vice president and treasurer of Out in Fox Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing LGBTQ+ acceptance.

"We need programs that make us feel included. We need events like this that make us feel safe and respected," said Michael Stroud, founder and president of Out in Fox Valley.

The moment of raising the Pride Flag is one way of doing that.

The small group outside the St. Charles city building also used it the moment to honor Michael Fairbanks, a young LGBTQ+ advocate who passed away in 2013.

Loved ones said Fairbanks was invested in making sure young people felt safe coming out.

"Michael opened hearts, he changed attitudes, and he improved many lives with his advocacy," said his mother, Denise. "We lost our sweet, funny, smart, fearless son nine years ago. Michael would be so proud to see his city embrace the LGBTQ community."

As Pride Month kicks off, there are various events taking place across the state this year, including Chicago's Pride Fest on June 18, and the iconic Chicago Pride Parade on June 26.

In St. Charles, the hope is to build upon this historic moment.

"St. Charles has proven itself to be a very friendly place to live for LGBTQ people, and it takes people to just realize the power of their own voice," Stroud said.

Meantime, the St. Charles Park District is hosting its first Pride event at the Baker Community Center on June 15.