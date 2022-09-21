Watch CBS News
Local News

For Sea Otter Awareness Week, the Shedd Aquarium celebrates with three of its cute critters

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium celebrates Sea Otter Awareness Week
Shedd Aquarium celebrates Sea Otter Awareness Week 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating the 20th year of Sea Otter Awareness Week by sharing a closer look at the care and welfare of this endangered species.

And it starts with fun, letting them play at dinner time! Three-year-old Cooper works to get his meal out of this maze, by pushing the feeder ball through the levels for an interactive mealtime.

 This kind of activity is called enrichment, which helps them from getting bored. Sea Otters play a crucial role in their natural ecosystems.

The three at the Shedd were rescued off the coast of California and deemed not able to survive on their own. The Shedd shares that their hope is that by seeing these creatures eye-to-eye fosters compassion and inspires people to learn more about sea life conservation.

You can watch these three splash around on one of the last free Shedd days this season, next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are the last day for Illinois residents to get free admission.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.