For Chicago Bulls, preseason a chance to figure out point guard role in Ball's absence

CHICAGO (CBS) – The NBA preseason has begun, and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has plenty of issues to sort out over the next week's exhibition slate.

First priority is who will he put in the starting lineup at point guard in place of Lonzo Ball, who's recovering from knee surgery.

Last year, Ayo Dosunmu got the bulk of the run there as a rookie, but Donovan has made it clear he's also looking at defensive-minded Alex Caruso and veteran Goran Dragic.

The free agent pickup is ready to make his mark this preseason.

"I want to get out there," Dragic said. "It's different in the games than in practice and I want to be out there with my teammates just to develop that chemistry, especially with big guys, to run the pick and roll, just to get a feel for where everybody else is going to be on the floor. I'm in good shape. I played all summer."