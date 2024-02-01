Watch CBS News
Local News

Surgeons remove football-sized tumor from Chicago area man's heart

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Surgeons remove football-sized tumor from Chicago area man's heart
Surgeons remove football-sized tumor from Chicago area man's heart 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine removed a football-sized cancerous tumor from a patient's heart.

For months, Michael Dilillo, 69, noticed a slight tightness in his chest. Several doctors told the St. Charles man it was all a part of aging, but he wasn't convinced.

Eventually, doctors at Northwestern diagnosed the rare tumor.

"How could it be possible that I could have something growing that could be pressing against my heart?" Dilillo said. "And so I was scared beyond belief."

Northwestern provided a video of the 12-hour surgery during which doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor and repair the damage to Dilillo's heart.

He remained in the intensive care unit for five weeks after the surgery.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 6:30 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.