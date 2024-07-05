Bronzeville Winery serving up NASCAR-inspired menu for Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) —The NASCAR Chicago Street Race kicks off this weekend, and food will be part of the festivities.

Bronzeville Winery will be one of the Chicago area restaurants with a tent, feeding tens of thousands of people attending the event.

For weeks, NASCAR's been leading the massive undertaking of building a racetrack on already chaotic city streets. The festival grounds will stretch from South Michigan Ave to Lakeshore Drive, set to accommodate patrons for the two-day Chicago Street Race.

And somebody's gotta feed them.

"They were looking to bring in a little bit more local talent. Apparently, they heard quite a bit about myself and Bronzeville Winery."

Lamar Moore is one of a handful of chefs invited to come and rep their local restaurants with a unique menu crafted specially for this year's race.

"People out, they want a small bite. So, sliders are a big thing; they're a big hit in the restaurant. Which we figured would be easy to do, and it's nice, and it's also different, but more upscale is, you know, doing steak and not just burgers," Moore said.

"I've made some oxtail marmalade that we're going to put right on top. We're going to toast buns with a little bit of butter. I mean, who doesn't want butter on their bread, right?"

Everything will be cooked to order at the Bronzeville Winery tent, and the chef will pack 80-100 pounds of beef to get them through the weekend.

"You have to have a lot of butter. A lot of buns. You have to have a lot of equipment. You're basically making a mobile kitchen out of your own kitchen at home," Moore said.

All the details are worked out by the race's official food partner, Legacy Chicago Restaurant Group, Lettuce Entertain You.

They curate the space, logistics, and culinary lineup, bringing together small business owners from all over the city.

"We get an opportunity as small, you know, Black owners and operatives to be able to pair with them and do such a great event, especially when you talk about summertime Chi, you gotta be able to do that," Moore said.