Jaleo brings taste of Spain to Chicago, with unique bites and a surprise cocktail experience

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A foodie destination in River North is bringing a taste of Europe to Chicago, and transporting customers to Spain without ever having to leave the city.

With plates of jamón, croquetas, and paella; chef José Dávila wants to take your senses on a trip for a "truly Spanish experience."

Jaleo restaurant is the brainchild of celebrity chef José Andrés, and head chef José Dávila has been tasked with bringing that vision to life in River North.

"He want to bring Spain to Chicago, so that's who we are," Dávila said.

The restaurant is like a love letter to jamón ibérico, a type of dry-cured pork, and Spanish culture.

"He love jamon, and he love having good people around him, and having family, and this is one of his vision, and his perfect vision," Dávila said.

There are several Jaleos around the world, but in Chicago they've shaken things up, featuring the only Pigtail speakeasy.

"It's our thing. It's Chicago. It's just us," Dávila said.

Either before or after your meal in the bright, festive Jaleo, "You go downstairs and it's this transition to have this sensorial disruption on your manicotti," Dávila said. "The music is different, the smells are different. You are like, 'Okay, what is this?'"

Pigtail, their basement speakeasy, remains true to the brand.

"The gin, we actually wash through the fat of the jamón ibérico giving it like this really cool savory flavor to it," said beverage director Emanuel Santiago.

The sensory overload doesn't stop once you sit down, with Santiago concocting drinks that could pass as potions.

"We do stuff like liquid nitrogen and fire," Santiago said. "Pigtail is such a unique place, because the whole thing is that we are a very, like, showy bar … but we are not very foo-foo at all."

The drinks are complex, but the goal remains simple.

"Have good food, enjoy your family. Like, just take the moment of really eating and understanding what we're doing," Dávila said. "You can tell, like, it's is there, and the passion obviously is there, and the love, and everything that we do here."