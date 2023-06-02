Adjust your lunch plans – it's Food Truck Friday

It's Food Truck Friday at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Make plans to have lunch today at Daley Plaza.

The Food Truck Festival opens at 11 a.m.

The lineup of food trucks rotates weekly, so you're bound to find something new.

The city says the purpose of the fest is to support small businesses and create a lively gathering place in the heart of the Loop.

The hours are 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Friday.

You can enjoy the Chicago Food Truck Festival through Oct. 6.