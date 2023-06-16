Food Truck Friday: The Cajun Connoisseur

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were no shortages of delicious choices for this week's Food Truck Friday.

There were a lot of trucks out there, but one with a lobster sign attracted many happy customers lined up outside of its truck.

The Cajun Connoisseur is serving up shrimp and grits, lobster mac and cheese to a consistent crowd of old and new faces.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke with owner Kyle Kelly, and he said it's because this restaurant on wheels used to be a brick-and-mortar business. But now, being in the truck has given his mouth-watering menu new life.

"We had a restaurant. COVID got that taken care of. But everybody's been looking for us for the last couple of years and now they've found us again and everybody's happy that we're back! They've been deprived of deliciousness and deliciousness is back," Kelly said.