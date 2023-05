CHICAGO (CBS) -- Food Truck Fest Friday, the weekly food fest is in its eighth year and CBS 2 wil be out there too!

It takes place from 11:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon, and CBS 2 will feature one truck owner every week.

Mark your calendars! The #ChiFoodTruckFest is back this Friday, 11am to 3pm 📅



Starting 5/19 and lasting all summer long, Daley Plaza will be home to local food trucks each Friday afternoon. Follow our social media for the weekly line-ups! Learn more: https://t.co/7L3N8gCzBH pic.twitter.com/xhM5nz2izW — ChicagoBACP (@ChicagoBACP) May 15, 2023