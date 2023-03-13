String of armed robbers luring food delivery drivers prompts alert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A string of armed robbers targeting food delivery drivers has prompted a police alert.

Chicago police said two food delivery drivers were targeted, just days apart in Chatham. In both incidents, police said the offenders lured drivers to a specific location by ordering food from a local business.

Police said the offenders then approach the drivers after they exit their vehicle and demand their property at gunpoint. The suspects were wearing black ski masks and were armed with handguns.

The incidents took place at the following locations:

600 block of E. 90th Pl. on March 4, at approximately 8:38 p.m.

600 block of E. 91st St. on March 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8273.