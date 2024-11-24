Watch CBS News
Weather

Foggy to start, then clouds with mild temps Sunday in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Clouds with mild temps in Chicago
Clouds with mild temps in Chicago 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a foggy start this morning, clouds linger Sunday, and temperatures are above average. 

high-temps-sunday-nov-24.png
CBS News Chicago
12-hours-nov-24
CBS News Chicago
bears-game-forecast-nov-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain showers arrive Monday, with colder air filling in behind the system for Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day.

monday-at-5-pm-nov-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Watching a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Models are not in agreement for the storm track.

What to expect for Sunday

Cloudy and mild, with a High of 52.

Rain develops tonight 

A low of 45.

Showers for Monday

Scattered rain showers with a high of 50.

7-day-nov-24.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.