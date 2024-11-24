Foggy to start, then clouds with mild temps Sunday in Chicago

Clouds with mild temps in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a foggy start this morning, clouds linger Sunday, and temperatures are above average.

Rain showers arrive Monday, with colder air filling in behind the system for Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day.

Watching a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Models are not in agreement for the storm track.

What to expect for Sunday

Cloudy and mild, with a High of 52.

Rain develops tonight

A low of 45.

Showers for Monday

Scattered rain showers with a high of 50.

