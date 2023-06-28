FBI seeking suspect in FNBC Bank robbery in Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) – The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Western Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. at the FNBC Bank and Trust branch, located at 1013 Burlington Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect verbally demanded money. A weapon was neither displayed nor implied.

He was described as a Hispanic male around 50 years of age, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 with a thin build, dark hair, dark eyes, and wearing a long-sleeve, light-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, light shoes, a bright blue baseball hat.

FBI

No injuries were reported. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.