New Chicago flyover experience under construction at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- How would you like to fly over Chicago while barely leaving the ground?

An aerial view of the city is being turned into a new ride at Navy Pier.

The company Pursuit already has flyover experiences in Las Vegas and Canada.

Riders will feel like they're flying as they hang suspended from moving seats with their feet dangling below as they watch films on a 65-foot wrap around screen.

It will replace the IMAX theater and is expected to open in spring of 2024.