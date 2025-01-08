Watch CBS News
Flurries Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold conditions continue through the middle of the week, but some sunshine is ahead. 

Wednesday brings occasional flurries with lake-effect snow in Northwest Indiana. Highs Wednesday and Thursday hold in the 20s with lows in the teens to single digits. 

A better chance of snow develops late Thursday night into Friday. 

Snow in the morning could lead to potentially slick travel for commuters. Most of the area can expect a dusting to an inch of snow. The higher amounts potentially topping 2 inches will be to the southeast of Chicago. 

Snow wraps up on Friday night. Saturday's conditions are quiet, and highs rebound to the 30s. Another chance for snow is expected on Sunday into early Monday.

January is one of Chicago's snowiest months. So far this month, Chicago O'hare has received .4" of snow.   

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

