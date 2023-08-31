Watch CBS News
Flowers laid at the grave of Emmett Till 68 year after his brutalized body was found in Mississippi river

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight years after Emmett Till's murder, his family gathered to lay flowers at his grave and at the grave of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Thursday marks 68 years since Till's brutalized body was found in a Mississippi river after the Black boy from Chicago was lynched by an all-white mob.

The roses on the gravesite are a gift from the people of Mississippi. Last month, President Biden established a national monument to honor his memory.

