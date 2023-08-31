Flowers laid at the grave of Emmett Till 68 year after his brutalized body was found in Mississippi river

Flowers laid at the grave of Emmett Till 68 year after his brutalized body was found in a river

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight years after Emmett Till's murder, his family gathered to lay flowers at his grave and at the grave of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Thursday marks 68 years since Till's brutalized body was found in a Mississippi river after the Black boy from Chicago was lynched by an all-white mob.

The roses on the gravesite are a gift from the people of Mississippi. Last month, President Biden established a national monument to honor his memory.

