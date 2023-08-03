Flossmoor woman sentenced to probation after billing the state nearly $1M
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban woman convicted of Medicaid fraud has been ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Fifty-one-year-old Santila Terry from Flossmoor was sentenced to four years of felony probation.
She also must pay $200,000 in restitution to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
Terry was convicted of billing the state nearly a million dollars for speech therapy services she never provided.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office said the scheme lasted for years.
