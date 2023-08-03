Watch CBS News
Flossmoor woman sentenced to probation after billing the state nearly $1M

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban woman convicted of Medicaid fraud has been ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fifty-one-year-old Santila Terry from Flossmoor was sentenced to four years of felony probation.

She also must pay $200,000 in restitution to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Terry was convicted of billing the state nearly a million dollars for speech therapy services she never provided.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office said the scheme lasted for years.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 6:29 PM

