Flossmoor woman sentenced to probation after billing the state nearly $1M

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban woman convicted of Medicaid fraud has been ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fifty-one-year-old Santila Terry from Flossmoor was sentenced to four years of felony probation.

She also must pay $200,000 in restitution to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Terry was convicted of billing the state nearly a million dollars for speech therapy services she never provided.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office said the scheme lasted for years.

