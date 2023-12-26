Florida man charged with shooting death of half-brother on Christmas Day in Chicago suburb

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A Florida man was charged with shooting and killing his half-brother on Christmas Day, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Kendall Yarborough, 28, of Palm Harbor, is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

He appeared in court where the motion to continue his pre-trial detention hearing until Wednesday was granted.

Prosecutors say around 3:06 p.m. on Dec. 25, DuPage County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an individual who had been shot at an unincorporated Naperville home, in the 25W0-100 block of Wood Court.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, identified by the office as James Watson, inside the home with a gunshot to the abdomen. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Investigation into the shooting revealed Watson, who was downstairs, allegedly was upset that he could not find his cell phone and slammed a card table on the floor. At that time, Yarborough, who was upstairs, shot down towards Watson - striking him in the abdomen.

After the shooting, family members immediately called 911 and rendered aid to Watson. When processing the scene, authorities found a 9mm Sig Sauer P-365X handgun and one spent 9mm bullet casing.

Yarborough was taken into custody from the residence without incident.