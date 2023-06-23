Florida man charged with leading police on high-speed chase in stolen car near Villa Park

Villa Park, Ill. (CBS) -- A Florida man is facing charges after fleeing from police in a stolen car in Villa Park, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday

Omar Castro, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor charges including two counts of aggravated speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Castro appeared in bond court Friday where his bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply.

The office said on Thursday around 8:28 p.m., an Elmhurst police officer responded to a call of a stolen motor vehicle near Route 83 and North Avenue. The officer located the vehicle driven by Castro who put the car in reverse and proceeded southbound on Route 83.

During the pursuit, Castro reached speeds of 107 mph in a 45 mph zone and disobeyed three traffic lights.

Castro completed a U-turn at 16th Street and continued driving northbound on Route 83 reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph in a 35-mph construction zone. The pursuing officer lost sight of the vehicle, the office said.

The car was found abandoned a short time later in a school parking lot. Around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to the lot where they located Castro one block away from the school. He was then taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers.

"The type of behavior alleged against Mr. Castro is extremely dangerous and poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk," said DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Castro's alleged actions. One again I want to remind the public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse."

Castro is due back in court on July 27 for arraignment.